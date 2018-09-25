KISS – Spin The Bottle Tribute Album To Receive Deluxe Reissue Under New Title

An incredible line-up of world-class musicians and vocalists gathered together, under the helm of Grammy award-winning producers Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet, to recreate 11 classics from the catalog of one of music’s greatest, best-loved bands, the icons of theatrical shock rock, the mighty KISS. Originally released as Spin The Bottle in 2004, the resulting album has received a complete makeover this year and will be reissued October 19th with all new artwork. Now titled, Pure Fire - The Ultimate KISS Tribute, the album features unique combinations of A-list performers including former KISS member Bruce Kulick plus some of the bands biggest friends and fans including Tommy Shaw (Styx), Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Steve Lukather (Toto), Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Buzz Osbourne (The Melvins), Dug Pinnick (King's X), C.C. DeVille (Poison) and so many more.

This special multi-media edition also comes with a bonus making-of DVD that features interviews and stories from the artists, including those who are no longer with us, recorded 14 years ago - it’s like a beautifully preserved time capsule showing what these artists looked like, sang like and played like, and what they thought about KISS back then. Hear producer Bob Kulick, Tommy Shaw, Tony Franklin, Aynsley Dunbar, Robin McAuley, Robben Ford , Lemmy , Greg Bissonette, Doug Aldrich, Kip Winger, Carmine Appice, Mike Porcaro, Fred Coury, and many others share their personal stories and recollections about Paul, Gene, Ace & Peter. No self-respecting KISS fan should be without this release.

“After being friends with KISS, knowing them for years, playing on Paul’s solo record, it was my pleasure to play on this tribute CD. And also working with Bob Kulick was great fun. I thought it came out great. It ROCKS!” - Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge/ Beck, Bogert, Appice)

“I really liked the new arrangement they had and we screamed through it pretty fast. Wild combinations of players and singers, and in the end a very new twist to some KISS classics.” - Steve Lukather (Toto)

“KISS is and forever will be the most exciting band in the land!” - Kip Winger (Winger)

“What fun it is to do anything with Bob. Giving KISS some love. I tried to do Gene proud. We’re all parasites, baby!!” - Dug Pinnick (King’s X)

“I was thrilled to play on this record, especially with Mark Slaughter and Ryan Roxie, with whom I have played before. The song ‘Cold Gin’ was special for me because of one morning back in 1990 when I was awoken by a phone call from Gene Simmons inviting me to come up on stage to play a song with them that night. It was indeed a great moment for me!” - Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne)

“Such an honor to be included then and now, in this list of immensely talented musicians on this KISS tribute. Put your KISS face on and turn it up. Enjoy!!!” - Robin McAuley. (MSG)

“Some seriously great performances by an insane bunch! Being involved on many of the assorted songs, I had the pleasure of enjoying all the different folks and the cool and varied interpretations they all were bringing to the table.” - David Glen Eisley (Giuffria/Dirty White Boy)

Tracklisting:

Disc 1: CD

“Detroit Rock City” – Dee Snider, Doug Aldrich, Marco Mendoza, John Tempesta

“Love Gun” - Tommy Shaw, Steve Lukather, Tim Bogert, Jay Schellen

“Cold Gin” - Mark Slaughter, Ryan Roxy, Robben Ford, Phil Soussan, Steve Riley

“King Of The Night Time World” - Chris Jericho, Rich Ward, Mike Inez, Fred Coury

“I Want You” - Kip Winger, Paul Gilbert, Greg Bissonette

“God Of Thunder” - Buzz Osbourne, Bruce Kulick, Blasko, Carmine Appice

“Calling Dr. Love” - Page Hamilton, Mike Porcaro, Greg Bissonette

“Shout It Out Loud” - Lemmy Kilmister, Jennifer Batten, Bob Kulick, Samantha Maloney

“Parasite” - Dug Pinnick, Bob Kulick, John Alderete, Vinnie Colaiuta

“Strutter” - Phil Lewis, Gilby Clarke, Jeff Pilson, Bobby Rock

“I Stole Your Love” - Robin McAuley, C.C. DeVille, Tony Franklin, Aynsley Dunbar

Disc 2: Bonus DVD

Interviews and stories with:

Paul Gilbert, Bob Kulick, Tommy Shaw, Tony Franklin, Aynsley Dunbar, Robin McAuley, Robben Ford, Lemmy, Greg Bissonette, C.C. DeVille, Doug Aldrich, Kip Winger, Carmine Appice, Mike Porcaro, Fred Coury, Jennifer Batten, Bobby Rock, Mark Slaughter, Page Hamilton, Tim Bogert, Steve Lukather, Samantha Maloney, Chris Jericho and Bruce Kulick