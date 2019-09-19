KISS Team Up With Penrite Racing And Supercars

KISS will run their legendary logo and colours on the Penrite Racing Supercars of David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale in a world-first partnership to promote their Newcastle show and the band’s End Of The Road Australian Tour in November.

KISS has endorsed a landmark agreement for their globally celebrated KISS logo and imagery to appear on the two Penrite Racing Supercars at the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 and Newcastle 500.

The covers were taken off the one-off colours by the Penrite Racing team in Melbourne today, ahead of the Australian leg of the KISS End Of The Road world tour in November.

Reynolds, who donned the iconic KISS makeup as part of today’s announcement, said it’s an honour to have one of the world’s biggest ever bands feature on his Supercar.

“KISS is one of the biggest bands in the history of music and I am absolutely stoked to get the chance to race in the famous band colours, it’s a huge honour,” Reynolds said.

“The band has millions of fans around the world and the famous KISS Army, so this is a real privilege. We will be rocking the colours with pride on the cars and in all our theming. We will also be pumping some of their biggest hits through the radio to fire us up. Fingers crossed we can give KISS fans a double reason to celebrate.”

KISS said: “We’re thrilled to have joined with the good folk at Penrite Racing to unleash not one, but two KISS supercars. We know how fantastic Supercar racing is in Australia so we’re honoured to be amongst it.”

“We can’t wait for everyone to see the first ever KISS Supercars,” Gene Simmons added. “KISS fans get to the track early to cheer them on. But keep your engines running because after the race, KISS is going to rock the Newcastle 500. Hope you Love It Loud!”

Penrite Corporate Partnership Manager and Director of Motorsport Jarrod Harding said: “When the idea to partner with the biggest rock band in the world was first presented, we jumped at the opportunity and moved heaven and hell to make it happen. Obviously, KISS has a massive fan base and are hugely culturally relevant in Australia and NZ and their music resonates well with our customer base.”

“Being an Australian Family owned and operated business we have greater flexibility with our branding guidelines that can accommodate such a departure from our usual corporate look – it also helps that we have a couple of big KISS fans within the Penrite family. We have a number of activations both on and off the track so keep an eye out for the fireworks.”

KISS plays its only outdoor show of the upcoming farewell tour at the Newcastle 500 on Saturday November 23rd. It’s also their only regional performance and one of only two shows in New South Wales.