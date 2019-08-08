KISS - The Demon Waffle Maker Now Available

Now available from Pangea is The Demon Waffle Maker. A product description can be found below.

In the market for a new waffle maker? We've got you covered. After you 'Rock And Roll All Nite' you can start off your day with a demonically delicious Demon Waffle. Top it off with fresh berries and cream, chocolatey chips, or just plain old butter and syrup and you will start your day off on the right note.

Regulating thermostat and weighted lid ensure perfect and even browning. Five temperature settings let you make waffles tender and golden or brown and crispy with a turn of the dial. Also good for eggs, brownies, cakes, quesadillas and can even be used as a sandwich press! Dual indicator lights let you know when it's time to pour the batter and when the waffles are ready.

Waffle maker stands upright and cord wraps under base for compact storage. Coated, non-stick Demon waffle plate. Wipes clean with a damp cloth. Sturdy stainless steel construction. Unit Size: 8.5" X 5" X 10"

Order yours via Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair.com or Merchbar.