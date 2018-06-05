KISS To Embark On Massive 3-Year World Tour In January - "It Will Be Our Most Spectacular Tour Ever," Says GENE SIMMONS

In a new interview with Sweden's Expressen, Gene Simmons reveals that KISS will embark on a three-year tour, beginning in January 2019.

According to Simmons, the trek will be the band's "most spectacular tour ever", and will cover all continents. Details to follow.

KISS performs next on July 7th at Barcelona Rock Fest in Barcelona, Spain. Find the band's complete tour schedule here.



