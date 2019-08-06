KISS To Perform In Hungary On End Of The Road World Tour, Says GENE SIMMONS; Interview

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, who was born in Israel but actually has Hungarian origins, talked to Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet about the band’s End Of The Road farewell tour, where they'll also say goodbye to their Hungarian fans.

Hungary Today has translated a portion of the interview.

In the interview with Magyar Nemzet, Simmons talked about his Hungarian roots: "When I was little, I knew a lot of Hungarian songs. My mother used to sing Hungarian songs to me every day. One of my favorites was one that starts with Van nekem az égen egy kis csillagom (I have a little star in the sky)..."

He added that sometimes he comes on business tours to Hungary and he always feels like he is back home, and usually tries to speak as much Hungarian as he can. He added that he also loves Hungarian cuisine, such as pancakes, goulash soup - and he used to eat pancakes almost every day at home in his youth. Simmons said that the country should be respected as, "Hungary was the only state in the communist bloc that rebelled against the Russians in 1956."

Simmons, who is a native Hungarian speaker and did the interview in Hungarian, promised that KISS will definitely say goodbye to their Hungarian fans on their three-year-long tour - and after performing three times in Hungary, the band will visit the country again for the last time during its End Of The Road World Tour.

KISS performs next on August 6 at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Find the band's complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.