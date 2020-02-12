KISS To Perform On America’s Got Talent February 17

KISS will perform on America’s Got Talent on Monday, February 17 on NBC. The show begins at 8 PM EST.

This isn’t the first time they’ve appeared on the show as they performed “Detroit Rock City” on the show in 2018

Governor Henry McMaster officially declared February 11, 2020 as KISS Day in South Carolina. The Governor presented the proclamation to the band backstage at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia before the show. Watch video below.

According to Post And Courier, McMaster and his wife, Peggy, chatted backstage with band members in their famous costumes and full face makeup. They handed the group a proclamation declaring Tuesday as “KISS Day” in South Carolina, which the governor read to the rock group who towered over him in their platform shoes.

The proclamation asked residents to “rock and roll all night in recognition of the contributions and achievements of KISS,” a reference to one of the band’s biggest hits.

