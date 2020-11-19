KISS Trivia 101 With THE DEAD DAISIES Drummer DEEN CASTRONOVO; Video

In a new video, The Dead Daisies drummer Deen Castronovo asks a KISS trivia question. Do you know the answer? Watch below:

The Dead Daisies' new album, Holy Ground, is now available for pre-order. The powerhouse four-piece of Glenn Hughes (vocals), Doug Aldrich (guitars), David Lowy (guitars) and Deen Castronovo (drums) have set the release date for Friday, January 22 via SPV/Steamhammer.

Glenn Hughes comments: "From the opening track, 'Holy Ground', we were building a strong foundation. Each song has its own theme, full of drama, emotion and groove, all the way through to final track. We gave it our all, focused, and passionate. Take this ride with us, maybe you'll find yourself in the lyrics."

Doug Aldrich adds: "Holy Ground makes me happy to listen to now that it's done and we've had time away. It's heavy, groovy and is a fresh start for the band. It has the guitars that you expect I guess, but a new direction lyrically from Glenn. His lyrics are deep and leave room for imagination."

Pre-order Holy Ground here. Album details will be revealed soon.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

“Bustle And Flow” video: