KISS - Unseen Photos At Auction In Celebration Of Original Drummer PETER CRISS' Birthday

In celebration of original KISS drummer Peter Criss' birthday (December 20th, 1949), Rock Scene Auctions are offering fans a chance to bid on unseen photos of the band by photographer Mark Weiss.

On April 16th, 1996 KISS announced their reunion tour at a press conference on board the USS Intrepid in NYC:

KISS walking out to the press conference on the USS Intrepid:

All KISS auction winners will receive a free 13x19 of this photo of KISS from the December 1977 show at Madison Square Garden in NYC, signed by photographer Mark Weiss

