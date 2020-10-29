KITTIE - Live At The London Music Hall 20th Anniversary Show Coming To Streaming Platforms In November

Canadian bashers Kittie are proud to announce that Kittie - Live At The London Music Hall will be available on streaming platforms November 17th. Experience the career spanning anniversary concert documentary in all its glory.

Founding vocalist / guitarist comments: Morgan Lander: "Performing with Kittie at the London Music Hall, in all of its incredible incarnations both past and present, was genuinely one of the best nights of my life. We are so happy to finally be able to share with the world the beauty and joy of this reunion, and the sheer power of the live experience."

Witness heavy metal history as Kittie takes the stage for the first time since 2013. Featuring line-ups from multiple eras, this 20th anniversary reunion show served as the after party for their all-encompassing career-spanning documentary, Kittie: Origins/Evolutions. Expect unforgettable heavy, fast and aggressive metal from a once-in-a-lifetime performance twenty years in the making.

Kittie's original lineup - guitarist Fallon Bowman, singer/guitarist Morgan Lander, drummer Mercedes Lander and bassist Tanya Candler - released the video below of the band performing "Charlotte" at their 20th anniversary reunion concert. Find the clip below.