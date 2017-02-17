KLASSIK '78 - Album Recorded By KISS Fans As Tribute To The '70s Available

KLASSIK '78 is a 6 song album, released on February 14th, written and recorded by a few KISS fans as a tribute to the iconic musical style and influence of 70's KISS.

"So put on your headphones and let your imagination take over as though KLASSIK '78 was a lost album from 1978, or just crank it up in the car on a Saturday night and let it 'Rock And Roll You'!!"

The KLASSIK '78 album download is now available for preview and purchase via CD Baby here or via Klassik78.com. Check out the official facebook page here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Standing Tall"

"Please N' Tease"

"Mean Business"

"Passion & Love"

"Rock And Roll You"

"Streetwise"