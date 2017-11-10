Knotfest 2017 Video Wrap Up Featuring STONE SOUR, MARILYN MANSON, ROB ZOMBIE, And More

A video wrap-up of the Knotfest portion of the 2017 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, which was held November 5th in Devore, California, can be seen below.

This marked the second time Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest merged with Slipknot's Knotfest for a two-day heavy metal extravaganza. In 2016, Slipknot headlined one night, with Black Sabbath headlining the other. In 2017, Ozzy headlined the first night, and Rob Zombie headlined the second.