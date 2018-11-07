KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Debut "Let Me Love You" Lyric Video

November 7, 2018, 3 minutes ago

news heavy metal kobra and the lotus

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Debut "Let Me Love You" Lyric Video

Kobra And The Lotus have released an official lyric video for "Let Me Love You", featured on the band's Prevail II album, released back in April via Napalm Records. Watch below.

Prevail II details artwork, tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

"Losing My Humanity"
"Let Me Love You"
"Ribe"
"My Immortal"
"Human Empire"
"Heartache"
"Velvet Roses"
"Modern Day Hero"
"You're Insane"
"White Water"
"The Chain"
"Let Me Love You" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

"Let Me Love You" lyric video:

"Velvet Roses" video:

"The Chain" video:

"Losing My Humanity" lyric video:



Featured Audio

STRIKER - "Heart Of Lies" (Record Breaking)

STRIKER - "Heart Of Lies" (Record Breaking)

Featured Video

IOMAIR Premiere "Cavalcade For None"

IOMAIR Premiere "Cavalcade For None"

Latest Reviews