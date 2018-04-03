KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Premier Music Video For Japanese Version Of “Let Me Love You”

Prevail II is the proverbial yang to the yin and continues right where Kobra And The Lotus left off in 2017.

A brand new single from Prevail II is celebrating its premiere with a music video. You can be sure that this is not just an ordinary music video premiere, this is the very special Japanese bonus version of “Let Me Love You”. The instant grat track will be unlocked today as well. You get the single download when pre-ordering the album and can enjoy the English version in full.

Kobra explains the story behind the song: "We're so excited to release another brand spankin’ new taste of our hard rock infused metal! This track was one of the very first musical collaborations done at Hansen studios in Denmark. This song helped us nail down the heavy rock elements that would soon begin to lace its way through the sound of both'Prevail I and II. The original demo version can be found as a bonus acoustic on Prevail II. If you never had a love song dedicated to you... you've got one now. This one's for you!

"Dear (insert your name here),

"I cherish all the shadows of your past, even the darkest ones. Every time you try to run away it will only bring me closer. There are pieces you don't like, hiding all the grace of being human I might find. Let Me Love You."

"What can I say?! This track has been hard to keep a secret for two years!! We hope you will also enjoy this very special video we've worked hard to create. With a fusion of Manga and live performance, we've really jumped in with both feet to bring to you 'Let Me Love You' in Japanese!!! Tanoshinde kudasai!!"

Kobra And The Lotus will deliver Prevail II on April 27th via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here

Tracklisting:

"Losing My Humanity"

"Let Me Love You"

"Ribe"

"My Immortal"

"Human Empire"

"Heartache"

"Velvet Roses"

"Modern Day Hero"

"You're Insane"

"White Water"

"The Chain"

"Let Me Love You" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

"Let Me Love You":

"Losing My Humanity" lyric video:

Behind the scenes:

Part 1:

Part 2: