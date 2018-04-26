KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Release Music Video For Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC's "The Chain"

Prevail II is the proverbial yang to the yin and continues right where Kobra And The Lotus left off in 2017. The album will be released this Friday (April 27th) via Napalm Records and is available for pre-order here.

Today the band unveils their video for a cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic "The Chain".

Says Kobra about the video and song: "We couldn't be more stoked to release the final closer to our Prevail album series!! We've chosen a classic, recorded in 1976, and we hope to connect and carry the magic forward from that musical era. Here it is, 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac, in full Kobra And The Lotus spirit. Can you recognize it?"

More Prevail II details below.

Tracklisting:

"Losing My Humanity"

"Let Me Love You"

"Ribe"

"My Immortal"

"Human Empire"

"Heartache"

"Velvet Roses"

"Modern Day Hero"

"You're Insane"

"White Water"

"The Chain"

"Let Me Love You" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

The band is currently on the road in support of Prevail II, alongside Texas Hippie Coalition. The tour stops tonight in Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade.