KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Featured In Livestream Chat With ELUVEITIE Vocalist / Harpist FABIENNE ERN (Video)

The clip below features Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige and Eluveitie harpist Fabienne Erni in a live chat via Zoom. They discuss the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the music industry, the latest KATL album Evolution, touring, and more.

Electric harpist / keyboardist Katie Pachnos recently caught the attention of Kobra And The Lotus for her rendition of the band's song "Get The F*ck Out Of Here", arranged for six electric harps. The song is taken from the band's latest album, Evolution. Check out Katie's work below.