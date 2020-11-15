KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Posts Livestream Facebook Chat

On Saturday, November 14th, Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige held a livestream chat with the fans on Facebook. Check it out below.

Kobra: "Thank you for the wonderful catch up on Facebook today, I appreciated you taking the time out of your day to say hi!! I loved seeing what some people are up to right now, it’s quite amazing. Many of you are doing incredible things and with great purpose! It fuels my inspiration reservoir as well. For the reader reading this who wasn’t there, I hope you have a great and inspiring weekend."

"I Used To Love Medusa" is a special collaboration with guitarist Jasio Kulakowski (Kobra And The Lotus, Shadowblade), co-written and recorded with Cruel Juno founder Lowell Parker on drums and Kulakowski performing all other instruments and vocals. The track was produced and mixed by Kulakowski in his studio, and mastered by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Mastering in Finland.

The artwork in the video below was done by Gray Simpson.

Cruel Juno is a hard rock project featuring Gandolfo Ferro (vocals / Heimdall) and Lowell Parker (drummer, producer). Special guest Luca Princiotta (Doro, Luca Princiotta Band) lends his guitar to form the heart of the Cruel Juno sound.

