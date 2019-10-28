KORN And BREAKING BENJAMIN Announce 2020 North American Tour

Korn and Breaking Benjamin announce their epic tour set for 2020. Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night across North America in the new year. Special guests Bones UK will also join the tour on all dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 24-city outing will kick off January 23 in Allentown, PA and make stops in Montreal, Columbus, St. Paul, Portland and more, before wrapping March 1 in Fresno, CA.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, October 31 at 10 PM, local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 1st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

January

23 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center*

25 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

27 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

28 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*

31 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

February

3 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

4 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

6 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center

7 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

9 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center+

12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

13 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

15 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center

16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena*

18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

20 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

21 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

23 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center Arena

24 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

26 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

27 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

March

1 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center*

* on-sale starting 12 PM, local time

+ on-sale starting 11 AM, local time

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)