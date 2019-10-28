KORN And BREAKING BENJAMIN Announce 2020 North American Tour
October 28, 2019, 29 minutes ago
Korn and Breaking Benjamin announce their epic tour set for 2020. Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night across North America in the new year. Special guests Bones UK will also join the tour on all dates.
Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 24-city outing will kick off January 23 in Allentown, PA and make stops in Montreal, Columbus, St. Paul, Portland and more, before wrapping March 1 in Fresno, CA.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, October 31 at 10 PM, local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 1st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Tour dates:
January
23 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center*
25 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
27 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre
28 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*
31 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
February
3 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
4 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
6 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center
7 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*
9 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center+
12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
13 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
15 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center
16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena*
18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
20 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
21 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena
23 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center Arena
24 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
26 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
27 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
29 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
March
1 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center*
* on-sale starting 12 PM, local time
+ on-sale starting 11 AM, local time
(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)