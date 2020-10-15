KORN Reveal "Finally Free" Video With World Of Tanks Gaming Collaboration

Korn have collaborated with Wargaming and free-to-play video game titan, World Of Tanks Blitz, for a special Halloween event, to reveal the music video for "Finally Free", taken from the band’s latest studio album, The Nothing. The video sets the stage for World Of Tanks Blitz’s brand new Halloween mode: Burning Games.

The clip for "Finally Free" tells the story of Captain, a die-hard Korn fan (and a known character in the World Of Tanks Blitz universe) who’s doing all he can to get to Korn’s live performance at the Burning Games. The problem is a crew of wasteland raiders who do all they can to keep him from his goal. Will he make it to the front row in time to rock out with Korn? Check out the "Finally Free" music video below to find out.

Korn fans and World Of Tanks Blitz players won’t want to miss Convergence, a five-stage event which brings Korn to the widely popular game, which has racked up more than 137 million downloads globally. From tomorrow, October 16, through October 24, all players can complete in-game challenges to uncover pieces of band artwork and special items.

The gaming event also features the brand-new Burning Games mode, where players will fight for dominance on the battlefield in order to secure in-game rewards. In a Halloween-themed twist, from the time the battle clock starts, every vehicle on the battlefield will start draining health like a vampire, and players will need to deal damage to their foes in order to get their health back.

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis spoke about the collaboration and being a huge gamer, stating; “I really like World Of Tanks Blitz. It’s true to the era, there are a lot of great tanks in there and you don’t just jump on and start shooting. I think there's a connection between rock and video games, because video games are intense and rock ’n’ roll music is intense. It seems like they have always gone hand in hand.”

Watch the clip below:

The Halloween extravaganza will also include The Way of the Raider, a 60-stage event. Tankers will be able to get Credits, Free XP, days of Premium Account, several camos, a сustom player profile, and two new post-apocalyptic vehicles: The Tier V Spike and the Tier VII Annihilator. Both tanks are featured in the new video from Korn. All tankers who complete all 60 stages will be able to get their hands on the unique animated "Radioactive Glow" camo. The Way of the Raider runs from October 16 through October 31, and is available to all vehicles Tier V and above.

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)