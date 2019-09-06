KORN Share New Song "Can You Hear Me" (Visualizer); Band Announces Groundbreaking Dramatized Podcast Series "The Nothing"

Korn has shared “Can You Hear Me”, the latest single from their new album The Nothing, set for release September 13 via Elektra Records / Roadrunner Records. The new track arrives alongside the announcement of the band’s groundbreaking dramatized anthology podcast series, The Nothing, which was written and created by Adam Mason and Simon Boyes with Korn. The official visualizer for “Can You Hear Me” doubles as a trailer for the upcoming podcast series and can be seen below.

The Nothing, a six-part dramatized series and a wholly unique project from a band, tells the story of journalist Matt Singer who travels to the small town of Wellden, Kansas to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl. He soon discovers not everything is as it seems in the rural community, and finds himself heading into his own heart of darkness. Produced by Elizabeth Mason and directed by Adam Mason, The Nothing stars Keir O’Donnell (Wedding Crashers, Fargo, Legion), Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter, Black Antenna) and Mikayla S. Campbell. Additional information on The Nothing, including air dates, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Nothing is available for pre-order, with exclusive bundles available at kornofficial.com.

Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis elaborated on the forthcoming LP: “Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one- pulling at us every moment of our lives. It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment. It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence. There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists -where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to... The Nothing.”

Tracklisting:

"The End Begins"

"Cold"

"You’ll Never Find Me"

"The Darkness Is Revealing"

"Idiosyncrasy"

"The Seduction Of Indulgence"

"Finally Free"

"Can You Hear Me"

"The Ringmaster"

"Gravity Of Discomfort"

"H@rd3r"

"This Loss"

"Surrender To Failure"

"Cold" visualizer:

"You’ll Never Find Me" video: