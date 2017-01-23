KORPIKLAANI Featured On 70000tons.tv’s Musician Monday; Video

Korpiklaani violinist Tuomas Rounakari is the featured guest on this week’s episode of 70000tons.tv’s Musician Monday. Watch below:

Back in December, Korpiklaani released a lyric video for their digital single, “FC Lahti”. The special release supported the 20th Anniversary of the band’s local football team, FC Lahti.

Vocalist Jonne Järvelä stated: “When I was asked if Korpiklaani would want to support the local football team playing at the top level in Finland, my answer was definitely yes. My first idea on how to take this forward was the thing that is important to us as a band, to write a song, a new official anthem for FC Lahti, and here it is now. Lyrics are not just about football, but also about love for your home town without forgetting it's history. I wish the fans of FC Lahti and everyone else too will like the song.”

Tomi Honkanen, the Managing Director (President) of FC-Lahti added: "FC Lahti and Korpiklaani are two strong brands that generate strong emotions in Lahti and internationally. At FC Lahti we highly value that Korpiklaani wears our colours and brings our great FC Lahti to the world. Lahti rocks!”

Korpiklaani perform next on March 17th at Yo-Talo in Tampere, Finland.