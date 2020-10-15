KORPIKLAANI Launch Limited Edition Beard Oil; Proceeds To Go To Charity

Korpiklaani, Partawa and Mad Viking Finland, a charity supporting club of bearded men, have created a beard oil in collaboration. It will be sold as a limited edition of 2,000 bottles. Of the price of each sold bottle, 5€ will be given to Sylva, a charity that supports children and youth fighting cancer.

The CEO of Partawa, Mika Poikonen, is very happy with the new oil. "The oil is called Korven Kyynel (Tear of the Wilderness). It has the scent of an evergreen tree and it's straight from the "Eyes of the Forest" like a song with almost the same name by Korpiklaani. The beard oil was made in Finland and all of its ingredients are completely natural. Korven Kyynel treats the beard and the skin, and helps children and youth who are sick with cancer."

Partawa and Mad Viking Finland began charity activities last year via band collaboration with Turmion Kätilöt. Their product was a beard oil called Viimeinen voitelu (Extreme Unction). "When we asked Korpiklaani to join us this year, they said yes right away. And while Turmion Kätilöt was a great band, with Korpiklaani we have to take internationality into account" tells Sami Orava, the chairman of Mad Viking Finland.

According to Jonne Järvelä, the singer/guitarist of Korpiklaani, picking the charity was easy. "It was easy agreeing to join the beard oil project of Partawa and Mad Viking Finland. The number of beards in our band is quite big, so we are going to need the product too, along with the scent of the wilderness, of course! Picking the charity was easy as well because cancer took away my grandparents, and last year also my uncle and the sister of my mother-in-law. Cancer has a tendency to cut the victim's life short and I can only imagine how horrible it is for a family when a child gets sick with it. That's why we wanted to donate the proceeds to fight cancer of children and youth."

When cancer touches the life of a family, the patients and their loved one's lives change suddenly and unexpectedly. Sylva helps them to handle the crisis, cope with the disease, and move onward from the difficult situation. "Everybody needs somebody to walk beside them at some point, somebody who sticks by them when things get hard. Also, Sylva needs supporters - people to walk with us - because we finance our activities mainly with donated funds. We are very grateful for the cooperation with Mad Viking Finland and Korpiklaani."says Anna-Leena Mitro, the treasuring manager of Sylva.

The sale starts November 1, and the oil will be sold in the online stores of Partawa and Korpiklaani.

Korpiklaani recently issued heir new single "Sudenmorsian", their take on Powerwolf's song “Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone”, which was recorded & mixed by Jonne Järvelä at his JonneStudio.

<

The band states: "When we were approached by Powerwolf, we agreed immediately and wanted to do something a little different and special. Once again Tuomas Keskimäki did his magic and adapted the lyrics into Finnish and made a fitting powerful tale. Of all the covers we have done over the years, this is one we are really proud of and cannot wait for everyone to hear this."

"Sudenmorsian" (The Wolf’s Bride) tells the story of loneliness and lycanthropy. The story follows a man who is inseparable with his bride, but when summer’s gentle night's pass and darkness comes, the man turns into a wolf. He realizes that if he surrenders to the call of nature, he'll be destined to live alone.

Watch the lyric video below:

(Photo - Jani Mahkonen)