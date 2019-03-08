KORPIKLAANI Launch Official Lyric Video For "Bier Bier" Featuring TANKARD Vocalist GERRE
Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, have released an official lyric video for "Bier Bier", featuring Tankard singer Gerre. A message from the band follows:
"It is so awesome to have Gerre from Tankard do the German version of 'Beer Beer'. A true thrash metal legend and beer lover!"
Gerre stated: "I remember when we toured with Korpiklaani across Finland in 2009, where we had tons of fun! I also had a lot of fun while writing German lyrics for the band's iconic song and recording it with our sound engineer Gerd Lücking (drummer of Holy Moses). I hope that I'll meet the guys in Korpiklaani again soon, and we can have a few beers once again."
The track is taken from the Kulkija (Tour Edition), which is out now.
