KORPIKLAANI Release Official Lyric Video For Slovakian Version Of "Beer Beer" Featuring MILAN From ACHSAR

Finnish folk metal party machine Korpiklaani have checked in with the following update:

"Today we release our Slovakian 'Pivo Pivo' from our a dear friend Milan, Achsar. We had timed this for our upcoming shows in Slovakia, however due to the current situation, we have had to reschedule to September. For our UK shows we had to postpone, we ask for more patience."

Milan states: "Story of my life, hehe. It was really fun and honor joining this project by side of the great singers from all around the world. Thanks for the opportunity. Cheers!"

Korpiklaani recently released their new digital single, "Jägermeister", and also wish to extend a very warm welcome to their new drummer, Samuli Mikkonen.

Korpiklaani stated, "Every journey has a beginning and an end. After 17 years and many good memories, Matson leaves Korpiklaani. Our new drummer is Samuli Mikkonen. Samuli is formerly known from Profane Omen and Jonne. He already drummed on our Kulkija album, as he played some of the tracks on the record. Samuli has also been a fill-in live drummer for Battle Beast. Samuli is an energetic drummer with a bombastic playing style. Just wait and see!"

Samuli commented, "I could not be more honoured and excited to become a part of Korpiklaani. My journey with this music started when I joined the Jonne band back in 2013. I had a musical connection with Jonne right away and we began to make songs together. When Korpiklaani was making Kulkija in Petrax Studios in autumn 2017, I was asked to fill in for some songs. At the end of the day I had recorded drums for 'Neito,' 'Aallon alla,' 'Harmaja,' 'Kotikonnut' and 'Tuttu on tie.' I was enjoying the music and we had a great time with the band in the studio. I'm very proud of that album. I have been following the band for two decades now and I'm very thrilled to have a chance to play all those great songs live. See you on the road!"

"Jägermeister," is available to purchase digitally here. You can view the video for the track below, shot at their recent New York show: