KREATOR Announce New Coffee Black Sunrise

German thrash legends Kreator are dipping their hands in the coffee business with new blend, Black Sunrise. Collaborating with German roasters, The Barn, Black Sunrise takes beans from Brazil with a smooth and chocolatey taste.

The band states: “We’re excited to announce our collaboration with the finest coffee roasters in Germany, The Barn. If you’ve visited one of their spots in Berlin, you will understand why we chose them to represent Kreator – high quality and big flavours. Brazil is one of our favourite places in the world and we wanted to pay tribute to that with this deliciously smooth and chocolatey offering. Awaken to ‘Black Sunrise’!”

Order here.