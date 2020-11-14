KREATOR Bassist FRÉDÉRIC LECLERCQ's AMAHIRU Releases New "Lucky Star" Single Featuring AMARANTHE Vocalist ELIZE RYD

Amahiru is a spawn of musical crossbreed between Frédéric Leclercq (Kreator, ex-Dragonforce) and Saki (Mary’s Blood, Nemophila). They will release their self-titled debut album on November 27 via via earMUSIC in Europe and North America andand Ward Records in Japan.

Check out "Lucky Star" featuring Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd below. It is available now on several digital platforms, found here.

Order the album here, and watch a music video for the song "WTTP" below.

Leclercq and Saki's friendship started in 2015 when Mary’s Blood opened for Dragonforce in Hong Kong. They got along very quickly and it didn’t take long until they came up with the idea to collaborate on a musical project. Many ideas exchanged between them for the following few years, and finally, the time has come to release their self-titled album.

Some prominent musicians in the metal scene gathered to make this project a real band. Coen Jansen from Epica, who helped with some keyboard works for the new Dragonforce album, will be playing the keyboard. Then comes Mike Heller, who has been known as a super drummer of Fear Factory and Raven. As Amahiru’s vocalist, Archie Wilson was invited to join the group. This vocalist from the UK may be less known than other musicians involved in this band, but obviously he became the key to Amahiru’s music as Fred confirms this. “He has a powerful voice, great sense of rhythm and he is versatile, cos he can hit those high notes, sing in a mid register and also be both melodic and aggressive; the perfect match for Amahiru.” Elize Ryd from Amaranthe will also be participating as a guest vocalist.

The album also includes drum tracks by Sean Reinert from the American progressive rock band Cynic, who unfortunately passed away recently. Moreover, some tracks include a shakuhachi performance played by Kifu Mitsuhashi, known for being awarded the Shiju hosho (the Medal of Honor with Purple Ribbon) and the Order of the Rising Sun. This is what we call a combination of occident and orient. The encounter of two musicians, Saki and Frédéric, will cause an incredible chemical reaction.

The album is mixed by the master of modern metal, Jens Bogren (Amorphis, Kreator, Sepultura). Mastering is done by Tony Lindgren, Jens’ right-hand person. Cover artwork is done by Travis Smith, known for creating pieces for Sinsaenum, Opeth, and King Diamond.

The Japanese exclusive edition will have a bonus DVD which includes two music videos, taken in Japan.

"Innocent"

"WTTP"

"Hours"

"Way Out"

"Ninja No Tamashii"

"Vanguard"

"Bringing Me Down"

"Lucky Star" (feat. Elize Ryd)

"Waves"

"Samurai"

"Bringing Me Down" (alternative version feat. Sean Reinert)

"Zombi" (bonus track)

"Shine" (Japanese bonus track)

"WTTP" video:

"Hours" video: