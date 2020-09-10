KREATOR Check In From The Studio - "Vocal Recordings Today!"

German thrash metal icons, Kreator, are at work on their new album, expected sometime next year. Band leader Mille Petrozza took to Instagram to share an update, stating: ""In case you have wondered what @kreatorofficial was up to in the last couple of months. Songwriting for a new album. Vocal recordings today! METAL!"

Kreator recently unleashed a new single / video, "666 - World Divided". It is the band's first recording to feature former Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq.

Mile Petrozza: "After more than three long years we are more than happy to present you our brand new single '666 - World Divided'. The message of this song is more important than ever: we have to stick together in this more and more divided world. Take care and most importantly: stay metal! We can do it all together. We are one!"

Fans can pick up "666 - World Divided" here.