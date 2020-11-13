KREATOR - Terror Prevails: Live At Rock Hard Festival Germany 2010 Double Tape Deluxe Box Available In December; Limited To 444 Copies
November 13, 2020, 7 hours ago
Reborn Through Tapes Records will release Kreator's Terror Prevails - Live At Rock Hard Festival Germany 2010 Double Tape Deluxe Box on December 20. Pre-order this limited edition of 444 copies (no reissue) here.
Featuring:
- Silk-screened box with dedicated graphics
- Full and official audio recording of the Kreator show at Rock Hard Festival Germany 2010 in high audio definition on 2 colored and silkscreened cassettes.
- Free Postcard
Tracklisting:
Part 1, Tape One
Side A:
"Choir Of The Damned" (intro)
"The Pestilence"
"Hordes Of Chaos"
"Phobia"
"Enemy Of God"
Side B:
"Impossible Brutality"
"Endless Pain"
"Pleasure to Kill"
"Terrible Certainty"
Part 2, Tape Two
Side A:
"Extreme Aggression"
"Coma Of Souls"
"Amok Run"
"Violent Revolution"
Side B:
"Demon Prince"
"When The Sun Burns Red"
"Flag of Hate"
"Tormentor"