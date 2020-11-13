KREATOR - Terror Prevails: Live At Rock Hard Festival Germany 2010 Double Tape Deluxe Box Available In December; Limited To 444 Copies

Reborn Through Tapes Records will release Kreator's Terror Prevails - Live At Rock Hard Festival Germany 2010 Double Tape Deluxe Box on December 20. Pre-order this limited edition of 444 copies (no reissue) here.

Featuring:

- Silk-screened box with dedicated graphics

- Full and official audio recording of the Kreator show at Rock Hard Festival Germany 2010 in high audio definition on 2 colored and silkscreened cassettes.

- Free Postcard

Tracklisting:

Part 1, Tape One

Side A:

"Choir Of The Damned" (intro)

"The Pestilence"

"Hordes Of Chaos"

"Phobia"

"Enemy Of God"

Side B:

"Impossible Brutality"

"Endless Pain"

"Pleasure to Kill"

"Terrible Certainty"

Part 2, Tape Two

Side A:

"Extreme Aggression"

"Coma Of Souls"

"Amok Run"

"Violent Revolution"

Side B:

"Demon Prince"

"When The Sun Burns Red"

"Flag of Hate"

"Tormentor"