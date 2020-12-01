KREATOR To Release Under The Guillotine: The Noise Records Anthology In Deluxe Box Set, CD, Vinyl Editions In February

Kreator - Under The Guillotine: The Noise Records Anthology, will be released on February 26 as Deluxe Box Set, 2CD, and 2LP formats. Pre-order here.

The story of Kreator’s meteoric rise to the global elite of thrash metal bands from their humble beginnings in Essen Germany, began under their first name of Tormentor in the early 80’s. It was their ‘Blitzkreig’ and ‘End Of The World’ demos changing hands in the era’s bustling underground tape-trading network that exposed them to the international metal community. Positive word of mouth soon attracted the attention of Germany’s own metal start-up, Noise Records, which signed the newly re-christened Kreator to a deal.

Kreator’s tenure at the label spawned six studio albums and established them as one of the most influential on the thrash scene, one they dominate to this day. 1985 debut, Endless Pain was a savage debut; its crude thrashing quickly had the underground metal world abuzz with excitement. 1986’s Follow up, Pleasure To Kill is considered the band’s first “classic” album and raised the bar with more diversity of tempos, while losing nothing in terms of ferocity or speed. 1987’s Terrible Certainty further cemented the reputation that Kreator were one of the genre’s finest exponents. In 1989 the band closed the decade with the thrash triumph of Extreme Aggression, their biggest seller to date. 1990’s huge magnum opus Coma Of Souls confirmed them in thrash history before they diversified their sound on the experimental, Renewal in 1992.

Under The Guillotine is a deluxe celebration of Kreator’s, Noise Records discography and is the definitive collection of their first decade of recorded work and contains:

- Endless Pain - (Swirl vinyl with original artwork & inner sleeve)

- Pleasure To Kill - (Splatter vinyl with original artwork & inner sleeve)

- Terrible Certainty - (Splatter vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

- Extreme Aggression - (Half/half vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

- Coma Of Souls - (Splatter vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

- Renewal - (Swirl vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

- Some Pain Will Last DVD - Containing ‘From The Vault’ mini documentary, plus two previously unreleased audio live concerts and an Andy Sneap remix of Live In East Berlin 1990

- 12” x 12”, 40 page hardback book of photography, quotes and lyrics from the first decade of the bands existence. Contains rare and previously unseen photos from the era.

- Reproduction ‘End Of The World’ demo cassette

- ‘Demon’ figurine USB drive containing MP3 audio of all the expanded editions of all the albums.

- All encased in an executioners, guillotine box.

- The first 250 orders from the Noise Records store will also receive a signed art card by Mille Petrozza.

Tracklisting:

LP1: Endless Pain (1985)

"Endless Pain"

"Total Death"

"Storm Of The Beast"

"Tormentor"

"Son Of Evil"

"Flag Of Hate"

"Cry War"

"Bonebreaker"

"Living In Fear"

"Dying Victims"

LP2: Pleasure To Kill (1986)

"Choir Of The Damned"

"Ripping Corpse"

"Death Is Your Saviour"

"Pleasure To Kill"

"Riot Of Violence"

"The Pestilence"

"Carrion"

"Command Of The Blade"

"Under The Guillotine"

LP3: Terrible Certainty (1987)

"Blind Faith"

"Storming With Menace"

"Terrible Certainty"

"As The World Burns"

"Toxic Trace"

"No Escape"

"One Of Us"

"Behind The Mirror"

LP4: Extreme Aggression (1989)

"Extreme Aggressions"

"No Reason To Exist"

"Love Us Or Hate Us"

"Stream Of Consciousness"

"Some Pain Will Last"

"Betrayer"

"Don't Trust"

"Bringer Of Torture"

"Fatal Energy"

LP5: Coma Of Soul (1990)

"When The Sun Burns Red"

"Coma Of Souls"

"People Of The Lie"

"World Beyond"

"Terror Zone"

"Agents Of Brutality"

"Material World Paranoia"

"Twisted Urges"

"Hidden Dictator"

"Mental Slavery"

LP6: Renewal (1992)

"Winter Martyrium"

"Renewal"

"Reflection"

"Brainseed"

"Karmic Wheel"

"Realitätskontrolle"

"Zero To None"

"Europe After The Rain"

"Depression Unrest"

Also available as an introduction piece is Under The Guillotine – The Noise Anthology – an 18 track double-vinyl collection of Kreator’s Noise era classics, pressed on splatter vinyl, including rare and unseen photos. And for the non-vinyl collectors, there will also be a 30 track 2CD version, housed in a mediabook. Both feature rare tracks and remixes from the bands discography.