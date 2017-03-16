KREHATED Debut "Awaken Ignorance" Video

Stockholm, Sweden's Krehated have released a powerful new music video for the song "Awaken Ignorance" taken from their latest full-length album, The Venomous Mind. The video was directed and produced by David Andersson, Dennis Andersson, and Johan Hallman. The lead actor portrayed in the video is Andreas Vrenning.

Krehated recently inked a deal with Zombie Shark Records, the new label founded by Noah "Shark" Robertson, (Motograter, The Browning). The band wields a devastatingly heavy, groove-oriented sound that is reminiscent of nu-metal-era bands such as Chimaira, Slipknot, and Korn.

The band recorded their feature full-length album The Venomous Mind at JV Studios in Stockholm, Sweden. It was mixed and mastered by Christian Svedin (The Unguided, Vildhjarta, Imminence). The artwork was created by Tomas Lacke; with additional artwork and logos provided by Gustavo Sazes and Henrik Englund (Scarpoint, Amaranthe). The song "The Parasite" features a guest appearance from Richard Sjunnesson (The Unguided, Sonic Syndicate).

"We all have demons inside our heads. It doesn't matter how successful you are, how wealthy you are or how sane you seem to be. Everyone has been through rough times at some point in their lives and then carried around the aftermath... demons or venom in their minds. The Venomous Mind is all about that. Our inner demons. Our inner fears. Our infected minds. The world of today is a disgusting place at times. This world brought us this hate. This world created us. We are the Krehated."

Tracklisting:

"Venenum Introrsum"

"Our Fallen Ideals"

"Awaken Ignorance"

"My Venom Inside"

"The Parasite" featuring Richard Sjunnesson

"Scum"

"Stay Away (From Me)"

"The Floods"

"Final Farewell"

"Triumph In Terror"

"Needle"

"Rip It Up"

"Faceless Memory"

Full album preview: