KROSIS Premiere "Psychoticlysm" Live Drum Performance Video

North Carolina progressive deathcore group, Krosis, have unveiled a live drum playthrough video, showcasing Dan Cece's outstanding chops while playing through the band's new song "Psychoticlysm". The track is off of the band's new album, A Memoir of Free Will, out on February 7 via Unique Leader.

Memoir Of Free Will is the follow up to Krosis' jaw dropping debut Solem Vatem. The stunning 10 track album sees the group truly coming into their own with the band's ambitious sound culminating into something truly unique.

Drummer Dan Cece commented about the album, "A Memoir Of Free Will, simply put, is a massive culmination of many things that we were finally able to put together.

It is the apex of our evolution over the past year in a musical sense, but also in a personal sense. We wanted a huge conceptual vision coupled with an equally huge sound that was refined and honed, yet still undeniably Krosis. We couldn't be prouder to say that this album is all that and more. We wanted something big, really big; something that a listener couldn't digest in just one or two listens. We've never been more excited to present a creation to you all and hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

Tracklisting:

“Gone, But Not Forgotten”

“Insanity: A Moniker Of Me”

“To Persist Or Adhere”

“An Elegy For A Man Alive”

“Psychoticlysm”

“Melancholy And Madness”

“Questions Of A Holistic Divine”

“With Virtue, I Am Free”

“Battles Are Won Within”

“A Memoir Of Free Will”

“To Persist Or Adhere” video: