KRVSADE Streaming New Track “Keep It In The Church”

Charlotte’s Krvsade is ready to unleash their new EP Judgement Day"on January 31, 2020 with the single ‘Keep It In The Church' in anticipation of the next installment of the North Carolina’s thrash metal fury.

They have come a long way from their 2017 debut EP Militum Infernum and Krvsade is excited to show off this stark contrast to the previous material to fans. Comparing the new release to their previous one, the band states:

“This EP is definitely a change compared to ‘Militum Infernum’. Whereas Militum was more raw and pure in your face, 'Judgement Day' has some twists and turns. The playing is better and I think fans will appreciate a band that’s firing on all cylinders and not holding anything back.”

New, refreshed and boasting some line-up changes, Krvsade is here to stay. Judgement Day is coming and it’s going to be an exciting, aggressive ride for everyone. The single “Keep It In The Church” marks the start of a new era for the group and the EP as a whole is just an appetizer for the main course which is to come. When asked about the new single, Krvsade responds:

“This song is calling out people that use religion as an excuse to treat others poorly. Living in the south you see a lot of people think they have a better opinion or know your life and get to give you advice because of that. Fast and thrashing with a catchy chorus the song has a lot to say and hopefully, anyone going through similar troubles knows they aren’t alone.”

Tracklisting:

“Judgement Day”

“Keep It In The Church”

“The Key And The Gate”

“Keep It In The Church”: