KVELERTAK Sign To Rise Records; Splid Album Due In February; "Bråtebrann" Visualizer Streaming

Rise Records has announced the signing of Norway's Kvelertak. The band will release their fourth studio album, Splid, on February 14.

The record will be the first from Kvelertak since 2016's Nattesferd, and is their first album featuring new singer, Ivar Nikolaisen, who joined the group in 2018. The band has just shared the new song, "Bråtebrann". Listen below.

Kvelertak comment, "We are very excited that our new album Splid will be released through Rise Records and we look forward to being a part of the Rise family in the coming years. Splid ('discord' in English) is a deep dive into western gluttony, our own stupidity, and the abyss of the earth."

The album was recorded with Kurt Ballou (Converge, Code Orange, Zeal & Ardor, Every Time I Die, Dillinger Escape Plan, High On Fire) at Godcity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.

"Working with Kurt again has been amazing and we're extremely happy with the production," the band continues. "We've pushed ourselves to the edge this last year - musically, physically, and mentally. The result is one hour of catchy riffs, punk rock, and heavy metal influenced by a world in discord to accompany our way towards Ragnarok."

Known for previous albums being entirely in Norwegian, Splid includes a couple of tracks in English, including the song "Crack Of Doom", which features guest musician Troy Sanders of Mastodon.

Pre-order the album here.

Splid tracklisting:

"Rogaland"

"Crack Of Doom "(featuring Troy Sanders)

"Necrosoft"

"Discord"

"Bråtebrann"

"Uglas hegemoni"

"Fanden ta dette hull!"

"Tevling"

"Stevnemøte med Satan"

"Delirium tremens"

"Ved bredden av Nihil"

"Bråtebrann":

In March 2020, Kvelertak will return to the UK for headline shows in Manchester, Bristol, and London, bringing with them special guests Planet Of Zeus and Blood Command. Tickets are on sale now from all good box offices and from Kvelertak.com.