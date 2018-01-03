KXM Featuring KORN, KING'S X, Ex-DOKKEN Members Recording Album #3; Studio Pics Posted

January 3, 2018, 7 hours ago

news hard rock heavy metal kxm dug pinnick george lynch ray luzier

KXM, featuring vocalist/bassist Doug "dUg" Pinnick (King’s X), guitarist George Lynch (Lynch Mob, Dokken) and drummer Ray Luzier (Korn), have returned to Steakhouse Studio in North Hollywood, California with producer/engineer Chris Collier to record their third album.

The album is expected later this year via Rat Pak Records. Check out some photos from the studio below, and stay tuned for updates from the band.


 

