L.A. GUNS Add Canadian Shows To Upcoming Tour

L.A. Guns - featuring vocalist Phil Lewis, lead guitarist Tracii Guns, rhythm guitarist Adam Hamilton, bassist Johnny Martin, and drummer Shane Fitzgibbon - have announced a pair of shows in Ontario, Canada next month.

LAG will headline The Rockpile in Toronto on July 16th, and The Brass Monkey in Ottawa on July 17th; VIP Experience Packages are available for both shows. Their complete tour schedule is listed below:

July

13 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

14 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

16 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

17 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

19 - Roar On The Shore - Erie, PA

20 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA



August

9 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

10 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

11 - Rock Star University House Of Rock - Santa Rosa, CA

31 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom



September

1 - O2 Academy Sheffield - Sheffield, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

2 - Riverside - Newcastle, United Kingdom

4 - The Robin 2 - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

5 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

6 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom

8 - The Tivoli - Buckley, United Kingdom

10 - Cacaofabriek - Helmond, Netherlands

11 - Turock - Essen, Germany

12 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

14 - L’empreint - Savigny-Le-Temple, France

15 - Castle of Princess d'Arenberg - Raismes, France

16 - Hair Metal Heaven Festival - Hull, United Kingdom



October

12 - Riverside Ballroom 0 Green Bay, WI



