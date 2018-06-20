L.A. GUNS Add Canadian Shows To Upcoming Tour
June 20, 2018, an hour ago
L.A. Guns - featuring vocalist Phil Lewis, lead guitarist Tracii Guns, rhythm guitarist Adam Hamilton, bassist Johnny Martin, and drummer Shane Fitzgibbon - have announced a pair of shows in Ontario, Canada next month.
LAG will headline The Rockpile in Toronto on July 16th, and The Brass Monkey in Ottawa on July 17th; VIP Experience Packages are available for both shows. Their complete tour schedule is listed below:
July
13 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
14 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
16 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON
17 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON
19 - Roar On The Shore - Erie, PA
20 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
August
9 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA
10 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA
11 - Rock Star University House Of Rock - Santa Rosa, CA
31 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom
September
1 - O2 Academy Sheffield - Sheffield, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
2 - Riverside - Newcastle, United Kingdom
4 - The Robin 2 - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
5 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
6 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom
8 - The Tivoli - Buckley, United Kingdom
10 - Cacaofabriek - Helmond, Netherlands
11 - Turock - Essen, Germany
12 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
14 - L’empreint - Savigny-Le-Temple, France
15 - Castle of Princess d'Arenberg - Raismes, France
16 - Hair Metal Heaven Festival - Hull, United Kingdom
October
12 - Riverside Ballroom 0 Green Bay, WI