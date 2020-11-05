L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS & TRACII GUNS Announce Pay-Per-View Livestream Event Performing Entire Cocked & Loaded Album

L.A. Guns, featuring Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns, have announced an exclusive pay-per-view livestream concert from Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, NV on November 28, performing their hit album, Cocked And Loaded, cover to cover to celebrate 31 years since its release.

Hosted by Eddie Trunk, tickets for the event are available here. This event will be available for rewatch until 4 AM on December 1. Further details to follow.

L.A. Guns lineup:

Phil Lewis - vocals

Tracii Guns - guitars

Ace Von Johnson - guitars

Johnny Martin - bass

Scot Coogan - drums

(Photo - Dustin Jack)