L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS & TRACII GUNS Announce Pay-Per-View Livestream Event Performing Entire Cocked & Loaded Album
November 5, 2020, 2 hours ago
L.A. Guns, featuring Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns, have announced an exclusive pay-per-view livestream concert from Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, NV on November 28, performing their hit album, Cocked And Loaded, cover to cover to celebrate 31 years since its release.
Hosted by Eddie Trunk, tickets for the event are available here. This event will be available for rewatch until 4 AM on December 1. Further details to follow.
L.A. Guns lineup:
Phil Lewis - vocals
Tracii Guns - guitars
Ace Von Johnson - guitars
Johnny Martin - bass
Scot Coogan - drums
(Photo - Dustin Jack)