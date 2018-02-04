L.A. GUNS Stream "No Mercy" From Made In Milan DVD / Blu-Ray

On March 23rd, L.A. Guns will release Live In Milan on CD, DVD, Blu-Ray, vinyl, and digital via Frontiers Music. Pre-orders can be placed here. Filmed in Italy at the 2017 edition of the Frontiers Rock Festival​, this high-energy set features the reunited Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis​ doing what they do best. Check out "No Mercy", as well as an official trailer below.

Tracklisting:

CD:

"No Mercy"

"Electric Gypsy"

"Killing Machine"

"Bow Solo/Over The Edge"

"Sex Action"

"Speed"

"One More Reason"

"Kiss My Love Goodbye"

"Don't Look At Me That Way"

"Malaria"

"Never Enough"

"Jelly Jam"

"The Ballad Of Jayne"

"Rip And Tear"

DVD/Blu-Ray:

"No Mercy"

"Electric Gypsy"

"Killing Machine"

"Bow Solo/Over The Edge"

"The Bitch Is Back"

"Sex Action"

"Speed"

"One More Reason"

"Kiss My Love Goodbyev

"Don't Look At Me That Way"

"Malaria"

"Never Enough"

"Jelly Jam"

" The Ballad Of Jayne"

"Rip And Tear"

Trailer:

Lineup:

Phil Lewis - vocals

Tracii Guns - lead guitar

Johnny Martin - bass

Michael Grant - rhythm guitar

Shane Fitzgibbon - drums

(Photo - Dustin Jack)