July 19, 2018, 13 minutes ago

LA CHINGA Debuts "Killer Wizard" Music Video

Hard rock power trio La Chinga will release their new full-length Beyond The Sky via Small Stone on September 7th. Pre-orders can be found at this location. Check out a video for the track "Killer Wizard" below.

The follow-up to La Chinga's 2016 critically-lauded Freewheelin' full-length was captured at Vancouver's fabled Warehouse studio with no-less-fabled producer Jamey Koch (DOA, Copyright, Tragically Hip). Opening track "Nothin' That I Can't Do" sets the agenda for Beyond The Sky's 45 minutes of sublimely confident freedom rock, sometimes meaty and beaty ("Mama Boogie," "Death Rider"), sometimes glam-handed ("Killer Wizard"), and occasionally even dirtbag pretty ("Keep On Rollin'). When it all melts into a puddle of phased goo in the final bars of "Warlords," the listener has been rolled, boogied, and otherwise supernaturally conveyed well beyond the sky, maybe even beyond ridiculous.

Tracklisting:

“Nothin’ That I Can’t Do”
“Wings Of Fire”
“Mama Boogie”
“Black River”
“Beyond The Sky”
“Keep On Rollin’”
“Killer Wizard”
“Death Rider”
“Feel It In My Bones”
“H.O.W.”
“Warlords”

“Killer Wizard” video:

“Nothin’ That I Can’t Do”:



