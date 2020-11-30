LACED IN LUST - Australian Sleaze Rockers Release "Hard In This Town" Music Video

Aussie hard rockers, Laced In Lust, have unveiled their new music video for their next single, "Hard In This Town", off the forthcoming album First Bite, out in February 2021 via Rockshots Records. Watch the clip below, and stream/download the single via Spotify and Apple Music.

With a sound frequently described as a "Sleazy Status Quo" with the image of the "Sunset Strip", Laced In Lust has been turning heads since their first show in April 2012. The 14 track debut album First Bite is a diverse record with some major sleaze elements to hold true to the genre, but also have some just good ol' Aussie rock n' roll tones with a slice of dirty blues.

Singer/guitarist Torsten Steel explains the story behind the single track: "Is a story about a city in Australia that I lived in for a year that was really an eye-opener. Even though a lot of the lyrics are about this city (which I actually for some strange reason do have a small soft spot for) they certainly relate to many other cities and towns around Australia that I have also had experiences in also. I moved away from the band to a different city in 2018 for work. But it really wasn’t a smart move. Huge unemployment rate, terrible methamphetamine problem, local economy totally screwed and getting worse, the highest youth crime in the country and major sexual assault issues where you can’t walk the streets at night for fear of murder or rape. That’s not to mention that car theft and home break-ins are so normal that no one cares anymore because they're just desensitized to it now haha. Let's just say a huge natural disaster occurred and a lot of people were hoping that it would wipe out the whole scum of the city so the government could push the reset button on the place and start again..... So I had to write about this as I was living the same nightmare for 1 whole year."

Watch a lyric video for the previous single "Save Me (L.I.L. Woman)" below:

Laced In Lust is:

Torsten Steel - Lead Vox/Guitar

Nick Robinson - Lead Guitar/Vox

Oopie - Bass/Vox

Russell Boyd - Drums/Vox

Caleb Wynne (Touring Bass Player)