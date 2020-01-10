LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE Premier Official Music Video For "I Knew And Will Forever Know"

German dark metal band, Lacrimas Profundere, have released a video for "I Knew And Will Forever Know", a track from their Bleeding The Stars album, released last summer via Steamhammer/Oblivion/SPV. Watch the video below, and order the album here.

The album was produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, the cover artwork - featuring shades of deep crimson - was again created by Brazilian artist Elton Fernandes.

Tracklisting:

"I Knew And Will Forever Know"

"Celestite Woman"

"The Kingdom Solicitude"

"Mother Of Doom"

"Father Of Fate"

"Like Screams In Empty Halls"

"The Reaper"

"After All Those Infinities"

"A Sip Of Multiverse"

"A Sleeping Throne"

"I Knew And Will Forever Know" video:

"The Kingdom Solicitude" video:

"Like Screams In Empty Halls" video:

"Father Of Fate" video: