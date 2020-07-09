LACUNA COIL - Episode 2 Of On Tour With Lacuna Coil Video Series Available: Rome 2019

Every Wednesday at 15:00 CET, Italy's Lacuna Coil upload a new episode of their On Tour With Lacuna Coil series featuring behind-the-scenes footage from their Black Anima European tour 2019. Check out Episode 2 below.

Back in March, Lacuna Coil released an official live video for the single, "Save Me". Recorded on their last European tour the video shows powerful moments on stage and some intimate insights behind it.

“Save me is about the fact that we all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things. But we are not those mistakes and struggles, we have the power to shape our day, the time is now.” - Andrea Ferro

Check out the video, directed by Isabella D’Alessandro, below: