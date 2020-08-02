LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA - "10 Albums That Changed My Life"

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia revealed the 10 albums that have shaped her life and career. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

The album I wish I’d made is… Pink Floyd – The Wall (1979)

Cristina: "That is the album. It’s magic. You really enter into it when you listen to it – the concept of it, the way they delivered it, the way they played it, the way they sung it. It still has a huge impact now after so many years. Incredible."

A kid asks me what metal is, I hand them a copy of... Metallica – Metallica (1991)

Cristina: "I found metal with The Black Album. The music, the attitude, the spirit of it. It was one of the first albums that really changed music. Before that it was different in terms of riffs, rhythm, lyrics – everything was different."

The album I want to be remembered for is... Lacuna Coil – Comalies (2002)

Cristina: "I’m really grateful to that album because it made us become more popular as a band. There’s not a recipe for success, so you can have the best album in the world and not make the big jump to become a popular band, or an unknown and respected band."

Lacuna Coil have announced the Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse exclusive live streaming show on September 11.

Says the band: "We’re so excited to announce a very special and unique live event we’ve been working on during these months of lockdown. We’re going to make sure this is not JUST a streaming show, we’re going to crash through the screen and make you FEEL our heat. Don’t miss it: Friday, Sept 11th at 21:00 CEST."

Early bird tickets on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, July 22) at 5 PM, CEST here.