LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA Joins EPICA On Stage For "Storm The Sorrow" In New York City (Video)

On September 29th, Epica and Lacuna Coil rolled into New York City and performed at the PlayStation Theater. Fan-filmed video of Epica vocalist Simone Simons guesting on "Heaven's A Lie" during Lacuna Coil's set, and Lacuna Coil singer returning the favour on Epica's "Storm The Sorrow", can be viewed below.

In the Tattoo.com clip below, Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia discusses the band's forthcoming book, Nothing Stands In Our Way, which takes fans through the band's 20 year history, and their upcoming anniversary show in London.

2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Lacuna Coil’s debut. To celebrate this special date, the band have announced a very special show. Dubbed ‘Nothing Stands In Our Way’, the one night only exclusive show is scheduled for January 19th at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, England. Tickets are available via the band’s new and redesigned website, lacunacoil.com.

The band teaser the event in the new video below:

It will be a unique extravaganza and truly exceptional event that is not to be missed. Apart from a career spanning set you will be able to enjoy Lacuna Coil songs never played live before. The show will be filmed and recorded for a release later in 2018.

The band on what you can look forward to: “We are very excited to celebrate our twentieth anniversary with an exclusive live show on January 19th in London! London is a very special city for us – it welcomed us with open arms when we started 20 years ago and we feel it’s the perfect place to invite our fans from all over the world to celebrate with us. As for what will happen…that’s a surprise, you’ll have to come and see for yourselves!”

Lacuna Coil are also working on their first ever book of the same title, Nothing Stands In Our Way, which will be published around the world early in 2018. Go to lacunacoil.com for more info including the option to register for early news and more.

Cristina Scabbia (vocals) on the book: “I’m so excited to share what the last 20 years of my life were made of! It has been an awesome journey so far and so much happened it was almost impossible to remember it all!! You all know a lot about us but there is SO much more we never said and showed before, now the time is right to do it. Our backstages and living rooms will open up for you all… you’re welcome, coilers, come in and get comfortable… Once upon a time…”

Lacuna Coil recently announce a full European headlining tour with special guest Cellar Darling.

Tour dates:

November

10 - San Gwann, Malta - Aria Complex

11 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ LIve Club

12 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

13 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine

15 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

17 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

18 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater Club

19 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus Academy 117

22 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

24 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

25 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

28 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

29 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias

December

1 - Lisboa, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

2 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

3 - Sevilla, Spain - Cutom

4 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

6 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

8 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

9 - Diest, Belgium - Moonlight Music Hall

10 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette

11 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche Bochum

13 - Angers, France - La Chabada

14 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

15 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropol

16 - Limoges, France - Festival De Noel