LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA Talks Band's Upcoming 20th Anniversary - "I Still Love What I Do So Much, We're Still Very Passionate About Music"

With Lacuna Coil heading in an altogether heavier direction with their latest album Delirium, they hit the road with an all new stage show based around an asylum theme. Mick Burgess at Metal Express Radio caught up with vocalist Cristina Scabbia during their recent UK tour in Newcastle to talk about the new album, the tour and the changes in the band over the last couple of years.

Lacuna Coil had an early and very special Christmas gift for their fans this year; the new single “Naughty Christmas”. The cover and font for the new single was created by bassist Marco "Maki" Coti-Zelati.

A lyric video for “Naughty Christmas” can be seen below: