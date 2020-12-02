LAKE OF TEARS To Release Ominous Album In February; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed
AFM Records has announced the first new album from Swedish dark rock pioneers Lake Of Teaser after 10 years, entitled Ominous. The album will be available on February 19. Pre-order here.
The new release is the perfect soundtrack for short, grey days and long, cold, dark nights. After nearly a decade of silence, Daniel Brennare, head and heart of the band, finally reveals his sinister world of thought.
"This is not a record where you should primarily listen to the individual songs. Instead it is a whole, where the artwork and songs are puzzled together," states Daniel.
Tracklisting:
"At The Destination"
"In Wait And In Worries"
"Lost In A Moment"
"Ominous One"
"Ominous Too"
"One Without Dreams"
"The End Of This World"
"Cosmic Sailor"
"In Gloom"