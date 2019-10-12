LAMB OF GOD - Capital Chaos TV Live Footage From Aftershock 2019 Posted

Capital Chaos TV has posted footage of Lamb Of God in action at Aftershock 2019 in Sacramento, CA om October 11th. Check out "Now You've Got Something To Die For" and "512" below.

Two giants of extreme metal have teamed up to lay waste to European shores in 2020. Grammy nominated Richmond, VA metallers Lamb Of God and German thrash pioneers Kreator will bring a State Of Unrest across the continent in March and April. Support from the Dallas, TX wrecking crew Power Trip.

Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God): "It’s always a blast when you tour with someone for the first time, so we’re looking forward to hitting the road with Keator, as well as getting some more hang time with our maniac pals in Power Trip. See ya in March and April!"

Mille Petrozza (Kreator): "Hordes of Europe! It is my pleasure to introduce the State Of Unrest tour; for too long European and American metal has been divided and now it is time for unity! We are excited to be playing our only European shows of 2020 with the mighty Lamb Of God and support from one of my favourite new thrash bands, Power Trip. It’s going to be a wild night of metal celebration – DO NOT MISS OUT!"

Tour dates are as follows:

March

27 – Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

28 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

30 – Oulu, Finland - Teatria

31 – Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

April

2 – Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

3 – Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

4 – Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 – Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

7 – Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

8 – Munich, Germany - Zenith

9 – Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 – Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

14 – Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

15 – Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 – Paris, France - L’Olympia

18 – Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

19 – Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

21 – Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

22 – Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

23 – Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

24 – Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

25 – London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton