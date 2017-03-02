LAMB OF GOD, DANZIG, GOATWHORE, And More Donate Rare Collectibles For Silent Auction To Benefit BAT Drummer FELIX GRIFFIN

Members of Lamb Of God, Gwar, Danzig, Type O Negative, and Goatwhore are generously offering rare collectibles for silent auction and raffle during the Restoring Life benefit for current Bat / former D.R.I. drummer Felix Griffin happening in Austin, Texas next Friday, March 10th at Grizzly Hall. Members of Exhorder, Big Boys, Junkyard, Throwrag, Fuckemos, and The Chumps are also contributing music memorabilia in the hopes of raising money to help Griffin in the rebuilding process after a January 20th house fire claimed all of Griffin’s worldly possessions, including his drum set and irreplaceable family heirlooms.



As word of the blaze originally circulated on social media, stunned metal and punk communities rallied. Supporters in both rock factions were already in protective mode of Griffin, who is still suffering the loss of his beloved daughter, Jordan Griffin, killed in a tragic auto accident less than a year ago in April. Griffin was without homeowner’s insurance.

A GoFundMe account was established by friends while artists, including Cheetah Chrome and Johmmy Blitz of The Dead Boys and Dangerous Toys frontman Jason McMaster, offered their services for a benefit. Restoring Life was then organized by Gwar B-Q Event Manager, Tammy Moore.



Along with Chrome, Blitz, and McMaster’s Ignitor, Ryan Waste of Municipal Waste will perform with Griffin in Bat, marking the band’s first Texas appearance, at the event. Zero Percent, Omegawolf, and Gashgasm round out the concert.



NOFX drummer Erik Sandin gifted Griffin with one his own drum sets. Grizzly Hall and associated production costs are being donated by ATX metal promoters Come And Take It Productions. For further details, visit the event page on Facebook.



