LAMB OF GOD Drummer CHRIS ADLER To Return To The Stage At Special Event In Moscow This October

Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler, who has been recovering from injuries sustained in a 2017 motorcycle accident and has been absent from the band's shows in recent months, will return to the stage on October 19th at the Rock House in Moscow, Russia. He will be joining forces with Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza, Vio-lence / ex-Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel, and bassist James LoMenzo in a band called Hail.

Stay tuned for updates.

In July 2018, Lamb Of God posted the following message announcing that Adler would be stepping down from the kit temporarily.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that Chris Adler will not be performing on our upcoming North American tour with Slayer. In his absence, we would like to welcome Art Cruz, who will be filling in at the recommendation of Chris. We expect to see Chris returning in the very near future. We will see you all on the road soon."