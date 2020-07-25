LAMB OF GOD Frontman RANDY BLYTHE - "I Became A Photographer By Accident"

Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe recently appeared on Offstage With DWP. Tune in below for an in-depth conversation about how Randy got his start in photography and the stories behind some of his favorite shots.

In live news, Megadeth has announced the rescheduled dates for The Metal Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames. All tickets will be honored with the rescheduled dates, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from all bands state: “We are excited to share the new 2021 dates for The Metal Tour Of The Year. All tickets from the summer and fall legs of the tour will be honored for the new rescheduled dates in 2021. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit Livenation.com/refund. We can’t wait to get back on stage and get this tour kicked off.”

Rescheduled 2021 dates:

July

9 – Detroit, MI

10 – Mt. Pleasant, MI

11 – Toronto, ON

13 – Burgettstown, PA

14 – Cincinnati, OH

16 – Bristow, VA

17 – Charlotte, NC

18 – Raleigh, NC

20 – Boston, MA

21 – Wantagh, NY

23 – Darien Center, NY

25 – Holmdel, NJ

26 – Camden, NJ

27 – Cleveland, OH

28 – Indianapolis, IN

30 – Laval, QC

31 – Quebec City, QC

August

3 – Green Bay, WI

4 – Minneapolis, MN

6 – Chicago, IL

7 – Kansas City, MO

8 – Rogers, AR

10 – St. Louis, MO

11 – Nashville, TN

12 – Atlanta, GA

14 – West Palm Beach, FL

18 – Corpus Christi, TX

20 – Austin, TX

21 – Irving, TX

22 – Houston, TX

24 – El Paso, TX

25 – Albuquerque, NM

27 – Denver, CO

29 – Phoenix, AZ

31 – Reno, NV

September

1 – Irvine, CA

2 – Concord, CA

4 – Portland, OR

5 – Auburn, WA

7 – Pocatello, ID

8 – Salt Lake City, UT

10 – Las Vegas, NV