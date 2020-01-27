LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Debuts Music Video For Cover Of PEARL JAM Classic "Black"

The second video from Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton’s new solo EP - a cover of the Pearl Jam hit “Black” featuring vocalist Mark Morales - can be seen below.

“The early ‘90s were such an important and vibrant time for rock music in general, and I feel like ‘Black’ is one of the great songs from that era,” Morton says. “Our approach in covering it was to present a super stripped-down version, sticking the essence of the song. It’s got a very lonely feel to it and Mark Morales delivered an absolutely incredible vocal performance.”

Mark Morton's Ether EP is out today via Rise Records. As with Morton’s solo debut, Anesthetic, the guitarist enlisted the talents of various musicians and vocalists to bring his songs to life. Ether features appearances by Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch), John Carbone (Moon Tooth) and Mark Morales (Sons of Texas), who is also a member of Morton’s live band. The EP is made up of three original songs and two covers that once again showcase Morton’s diversity as a musician. Ether was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Gojira, Trivium).

Tracklisting:

“All I Had To Lose” (feat. Mark Morales)

“The Fight” (feat. John Carbone)

“She Talks To Angels” (feat. Lzzy Hale)

“Love My Enemy” (feat. Howard Jones)

“Black” (feat. Mark Morales)

“All I Had To Lose” video:

