LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Performs Live Acoustic Version Of "Reveal" At Boston's WAAF Radio Station (Video)

The clip below features Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton and his solo band members Mark Morales (Sons Of Texas / vocals) and Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid / guitars) performing "Reveal" from Morton's solo album, Anesthetic, at Boston radio station WAAF.

Morton recently released the video for the Top 10 track "Cross Off", featuring Chester Bennington. Watch below.

The “Cross Off” video, directed by Roboshobo, includes performance footage of Mark Morton with Paolo Gregoletto and Alex Bent (Trivium) who also performed on the recording of the song.

"Anesthetic is finally out," Morton says. "I'm excited for everybody to hear the whole thing. We've gotten some great feedback in these first few days so thanks to everyone that’s checked it out already. The guys are coming in this week to start rehearsals for the tour with Light The Torch and Moontooth. We're all looking forward to bringing these songs to you live so come and get loud with us! We are also premiering the video for 'Cross Off'. Thanks to Paulo and Alex for being a part of the shoot. Thanks for the continued support and I hope you enjoy the video and the album."

Morton's new album is available here.

The full tracklisting, complete with the list of guest artists is below. The album was made alongside a dream team of highly respected musicians from a multitude of musical worlds; some friends and some who would never be expected to collaborate with metal genre leaders Lamb Of God.

Morton had been writing some of this debut for years. "This album wasn't a concerted effort to start something outside Lamb Of God," he explains. "Music is always in my head, and until I write and record it, it's stuck there. But once I record it, it's out. It's a catharsis, more for my own sanity."

Singers on the album include Chester Bennington, Randy Blythe, Jacoby Shaddix, Myles Kennedy, Alissa White-Gluz, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Josh Todd, Mark Morales, and Naeemah Maddox. Musically, Morton performs all guitars, with Roy Mayorga, David Ellefson, Ray Luzier, Paulo Gregoletto and Alex Bent, Mike Inez, Jean-Paul Gaster, Steve Gorman, and Marc Paul rounding out the band.

Tracklisting:

"Cross Off" (feat. Chester Bennington)

"Sworn Apart" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Axis" (feat. Mark Lanegan)

"The Never" (feat. Chuck Billy, Jake Oni)

"Save Defiance" (feat. Myles Kennedy)

"Blur" (feat. Mark Morales)

"Back From The Dead" (feat. Josh Todd)

"Reveal" (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

"Imaginary Days"

"The Truth Is Dead" (feat. Randy Blythe, Alissa White-Gluz)

"Save Defiance" feat. Myles Kennedy:

"The Truth Is Dead" lyric video: